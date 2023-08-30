Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹118.5 and closed at ₹117.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹120.15, while the lowest price was ₹117.7. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently ₹145,968.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹124.3, and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,963,694 shares.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹121.4, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.55% and the net change is an increase of 1.85. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.7%
|3 Months
|8.06%
|6 Months
|15.01%
|YTD
|6.13%
|1 Year
|14.02%
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹119.55, with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 1.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.66% from its previous value and has increased by 1.95 points in total. This data indicates that Tata Steel stock has experienced a positive movement, with both the percentage and net change showing an upward trend.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel recorded a volume of 2,963,694 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹117.6.
