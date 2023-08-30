Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹118.5 and closed at ₹117.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹120.15, while the lowest price was ₹117.7. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently ₹145,968.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹124.3, and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,963,694 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.