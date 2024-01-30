Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 133.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 135.7 and closed at 133.65. The stock reached a high of 135.7 and a low of 133.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 167,181.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.15 and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,646,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Steel stock reached a low of 135.4 and a high of 136.8.

30 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Tata Steel January futures opened at 136.55 as against previous close of 136.05

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 136.55. The bid price is slightly higher at 137.5, while the offer price is 137.55. The offer quantity stands at 5500, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 66000, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest is at a significant level of 210,815,000, suggesting strong market participation and interest in Tata Steel.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹135, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹133.65

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 135. There has been a percent change of 1.01, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.35, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.35.

30 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.56%
3 Months0.97%
6 Months9.62%
YTD-3.3%
1 Year11.89%
30 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹135, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹133.65

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 135, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.01% from its previous value and has seen a net increase of 1.35.

30 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹133.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 2,646,940 shares. The closing price for the stock was 133.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!