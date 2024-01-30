Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹135.7 and closed at ₹133.65. The stock reached a high of ₹135.7 and a low of ₹133.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹167,181.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹142.15 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,646,940 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹135.4 and a high of ₹136.8.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 136.55. The bid price is slightly higher at 137.5, while the offer price is 137.55. The offer quantity stands at 5500, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 66000, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest is at a significant level of 210,815,000, suggesting strong market participation and interest in Tata Steel.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹135. There has been a percent change of 1.01, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.35, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹1.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.56%
|3 Months
|0.97%
|6 Months
|9.62%
|YTD
|-3.3%
|1 Year
|11.89%
The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹135, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.01% from its previous value and has seen a net increase of ₹1.35.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 2,646,940 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹133.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!