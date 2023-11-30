Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares decline in trading today

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was ₹127.05 and the close price was ₹126.85. The stock had a high of ₹128.15 and a low of ₹126.75. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹155,919.82 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,615,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.