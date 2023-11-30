Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 127.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 127.05 and the close price was 126.85. The stock had a high of 128.15 and a low of 126.75. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 155,919.82 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,615,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Tata Steel stock is 127.95, while the low price is 126.5.

30 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Tata Steel November futures opened at 127.65 as against previous close of 127.75

Tata Steel, with a spot price of 126.75, has a bid price of 126.65 and an offer price of 126.75. The bid quantity stands at 27,500, while the offer quantity is 16,500. The stock has an open interest of 69,052,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹127, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹127.7

Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is 127. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, which means the stock has decreased by 0.7 units.

30 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.19%
3 Months1.79%
6 Months20.75%
YTD13.4%
1 Year20.41%
30 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.95, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is at 127.95 with a percent change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.25, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.25.

30 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹126.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,615,708 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 126.85.

