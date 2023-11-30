Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares decline in trading today

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was ₹127.05 and the close price was ₹126.85. The stock had a high of ₹128.15 and a low of ₹126.75. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹155,919.82 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,615,708 shares.
The current day's high for Tata Steel stock is ₹127.95, while the low price is ₹126.5.
Tata Steel, with a spot price of 126.75, has a bid price of 126.65 and an offer price of 126.75. The bid quantity stands at 27,500, while the offer quantity is 16,500. The stock has an open interest of 69,052,500.
Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is ₹127. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, which means the stock has decreased by 0.7 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.19%
|3 Months
|1.79%
|6 Months
|20.75%
|YTD
|13.4%
|1 Year
|20.41%
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is at ₹127.95 with a percent change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.25, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹0.25.
