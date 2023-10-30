Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹120.3 and closed at ₹119.9. The stock had a high of ₹121.65 and a low of ₹119.5. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹146,396.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,378 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at ₹119.7, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.84%
|3 Months
|3.13%
|6 Months
|11.07%
|YTD
|6.44%
|1 Year
|15.07%
Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is ₹119.9 with no change in percentage or net change. This means that the stock price has remained stable at this point in time.
On the last day, the volume of Tata Steel shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,041,378 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹119.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!