Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 119.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 120.3 and closed at 119.9. The stock had a high of 121.65 and a low of 119.5. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 146,396.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,378 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.7, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹119.9

As of the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at 119.7, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.84%
3 Months3.13%
6 Months11.07%
YTD6.44%
1 Year15.07%
30 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹119.9

Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is 119.9 with no change in percentage or net change. This means that the stock price has remained stable at this point in time.

30 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹119.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Tata Steel shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,041,378 shares. The closing price of these shares was 119.9.

