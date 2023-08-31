Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹120.15 and closed at ₹119.55. The stock had a high of ₹122.7 and a low of ₹120.15. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹149,021.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3, while the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 4,486,500 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹119.55 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Steel recorded a trading volume of 4,486,500 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹119.55.