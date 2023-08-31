Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 119.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 120.15 and closed at 119.55. The stock had a high of 122.7 and a low of 120.15. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 149,021.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3, while the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 4,486,500 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹119.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel recorded a trading volume of 4,486,500 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 119.55.

