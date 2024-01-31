Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹135.5 and closed at ₹135. The stock had a high of ₹137.7 and a low of ₹134.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 166,810.19 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹142.15 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 3,864,933 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹134.45 and a high of ₹136.40 on the current day.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 812.85 1.25 0.15 895.6 649.75 195438.11 Tata Steel 135.8 1.1 0.82 142.15 101.65 165809.8 Jindal Steel & Power 756.25 9.65 1.29 767.95 503.0 77144.16 Steel Authority Of India 122.75 1.55 1.28 126.9 80.5 50702.2 Jindal Stainless 575.0 2.4 0.42 624.85 241.84 47347.49

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹135.75, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹134.7 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹135.75. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹1.05. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a small gain.

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹134.45 and a high of ₹136.35 during the current day's trading.

Tata Steel January futures opened at 135.95 as against previous close of 135.75 Tata Steel's spot price is currently at 135.9. The bid price stands at 136.95, while the offer price is 137.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 5500 and a bid quantity of 33000. The open interest for Tata Steel is 211480500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹136.25, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹134.7 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹136.25. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹1.55.

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.56% 3 Months 1.85% 6 Months 9.33% YTD -3.51% 1 Year 13.43%

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹135 on last trading day On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 3,864,933 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹135.