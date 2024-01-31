 Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day | Mint
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

4 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 134.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 135.5 and closed at 135. The stock had a high of 137.7 and a low of 134.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 166,810.19 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.15 and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 3,864,933 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:11:54 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 134.45 and a high of 136.40 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 10:38:44 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel812.851.250.15895.6649.75195438.11
Tata Steel135.81.10.82142.15101.65165809.8
Jindal Steel & Power756.259.651.29767.95503.077144.16
Steel Authority Of India122.751.551.28126.980.550702.2
Jindal Stainless575.02.40.42624.85241.8447347.49
31 Jan 2024, 10:34:30 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹135.75, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹134.7

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 135.75. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.05. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a small gain.

31 Jan 2024, 10:12:32 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 134.45 and a high of 136.35 during the current day's trading.

31 Jan 2024, 10:06:19 AM IST

Tata Steel January futures opened at 135.95 as against previous close of 135.75

Tata Steel's spot price is currently at 135.9. The bid price stands at 136.95, while the offer price is 137.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 5500 and a bid quantity of 33000. The open interest for Tata Steel is 211480500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 10:01:56 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:40:11 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹136.25, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹134.7

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 136.25. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.55.

31 Jan 2024, 09:36:40 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.56%
3 Months1.85%
6 Months9.33%
YTD-3.51%
1 Year13.43%
31 Jan 2024, 09:07:17 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹135 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 3,864,933 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 135.

