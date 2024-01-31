Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹135.5 and closed at ₹135. The stock had a high of ₹137.7 and a low of ₹134.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 166,810.19 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹142.15 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 3,864,933 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.