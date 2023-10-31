Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stocks slump in today's trading

On the last day, Tata Steel had an open price of ₹121.05 and a close price of ₹119.90. The highest price reached during the day was ₹121.25, while the lowest price was ₹118.95. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹145,480.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, while the 52-week low is ₹98.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,298,388 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.21%
|3 Months
|0.4%
|6 Months
|10.38%
|YTD
|5.77%
|1 Year
|17.27%
As of the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at ₹119.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.75, resulting in a percent change of -0.63%.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,298,388 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹119.9.
