Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stocks slump in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 119.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel had an open price of 121.05 and a close price of 119.90. The highest price reached during the day was 121.25, while the lowest price was 118.95. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 145,480.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, while the 52-week low is 98.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,298,388 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.21%
3 Months0.4%
6 Months10.38%
YTD5.77%
1 Year17.27%
31 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.15, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹119.9

As of the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at 119.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.75, resulting in a percent change of -0.63%.

31 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹119.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,298,388 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 119.9.

