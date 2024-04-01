Active Stocks
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at ₹163.1, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹155.9

26 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 4.62 %. The stock closed at 155.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock price on the last day was opened at 152.9 and closed at 152.85. The high for the day was 156.6, and the low was 152.7. The market capitalization stood at 194,618.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 159.5, and the low was 101.65. The BSE trading volume for the day was 4,739,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:32:09 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed today at ₹163.1, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹155.9

Today, Tata Steel stock closed at 163.1, marking a 4.62% increase from the previous day's closing price of 155.9. The net change for the day was an increase of 7.2. Overall, Tata Steel stock showed a positive performance with a significant gain in value.

01 Apr 2024, 06:16:40 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel871.339.954.81895.6655.75209491.57
Tata Steel163.17.24.62159.5101.65199142.7
Jindal Steel & Power868.018.552.18867.0503.088543.65
Jindal Stainless721.026.553.82717.45254.159369.63
Steel Authority Of India140.76.554.88150.080.558116.49
01 Apr 2024, 05:31:21 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock hit a high of 163.90 and a low of 156.55 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:20:41 PM IST

Tata Steel April futures opened at 157.75 as against previous close of 157.05

Tata Steel's spot price is at 163.05 with a bid price of 164.15 and an offer price of 164.25. The offer quantity stands at 60500 while the bid quantity is at 22000. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 245,096,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 03:15:44 PM IST

Tata Steel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Steel Ltd stock's 52-week high price was 159.15000, and the low price was 103.20000. This data indicates that the stock has experienced fluctuations within this range over the past year.

01 Apr 2024, 03:02:14 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.35, up 4.78% from yesterday's ₹155.9

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 163.35, with a percent change of 4.78 and a net change of 7.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 02:41:45 PM IST

Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 7.6 (+87.65%) & 3.1 (+113.79%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.15 (-54.9%) & 3.5 (-50.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 02:31:07 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel872.0540.74.9895.6655.75209671.9
Tata Steel163.057.154.59159.5101.65199081.65
Jindal Steel & Power869.7520.32.39867.0503.088722.16
Jindal Stainless715.020.552.96717.45254.158875.57
Steel Authority Of India140.15.954.44150.080.557868.66
01 Apr 2024, 02:20:04 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.05, up 4.59% from yesterday's ₹155.9

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 163.05, with a percentage change of 4.59% and a net change of 7.15. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value.

Click here for Tata Steel Shareholdings

01 Apr 2024, 02:13:50 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Steel stock hit a low of 156.55 and a high of 163.90.

01 Apr 2024, 02:02:29 PM IST

Tata Steel April futures opened at 157.75 as against previous close of 157.05

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 163.35 with a bid price of 164.2 and an offer price of 164.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 27500 and a bid quantity of 11000. The open interest stands at 247,208,500. Investors can monitor the bid and offer prices closely to make informed trading decisions.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 01:44:30 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.65, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹155.9

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 163.65, with a percent change of 4.97 and a net change of 7.75. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:43:15 PM IST

Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:31:54 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days152.61
10 Days149.11
20 Days149.29
50 Days143.04
100 Days136.55
300 Days128.08
01 Apr 2024, 01:22:19 PM IST

Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of 160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 7.5 (+85.19%) & 3.05 (+110.34%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.15 (-54.9%) & 3.65 (-47.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 01:12:37 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 156.55 and a high of 163.65 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:01:31 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.45, up 4.84% from yesterday's ₹155.9

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 163.45 with a percent change of 4.84, resulting in a net change of 7.55. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing potential for growth in the company's value.

Click here for Tata Steel Board Meetings

01 Apr 2024, 12:51:39 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:40:11 PM IST

Tata Steel April futures opened at 157.75 as against previous close of 157.05

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 161.45 with a bid price of 162.25 and an offer price of 162.35. The stock has an offer quantity of 27,500 and a bid quantity of 77,000. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 264,484,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 12:30:04 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel869.738.354.61895.6655.75209106.88
Tata Steel161.55.63.59159.5101.65197189.13
Jindal Steel & Power868.7519.32.27867.0503.088620.15
Jindal Stainless707.4513.01.87717.45254.158253.88
Steel Authority Of India138.44.253.17150.080.557166.47
01 Apr 2024, 12:24:24 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹161.4, up 3.53% from yesterday's ₹155.9

Tata Steel stock is currently trading at 161.4, with a percent change of 3.53 and a net change of 5.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.53% or 5.5.

01 Apr 2024, 12:13:13 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was 156.55, while the high price was 161.45.

01 Apr 2024, 12:02:51 PM IST

Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of 160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 6.15 (+51.85%) & 2.3 (+58.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 140.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.3 (-49.02%) & 0.4 (-42.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 11:53:16 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6669
Buy99109
Hold6665
Sell3342
Strong Sell3311
01 Apr 2024, 11:43:02 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹161.1, up 3.34% from yesterday's ₹155.9

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 161.1, with a 3.34% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 5.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting potential growth and investor interest in the company.

01 Apr 2024, 11:31:42 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel871.8540.54.87895.6655.75209623.81
Tata Steel161.055.153.3159.5101.65196639.68
Jindal Steel & Power865.215.751.85867.0503.088258.02
Jindal Stainless707.6513.21.9717.45254.158270.35
Steel Authority Of India138.03.852.87150.080.557001.25
01 Apr 2024, 11:21:55 AM IST

Tata Steel April futures opened at 157.75 as against previous close of 157.05

Tata Steel's spot price is at 161.3, with a bid price of 161.7 and an offer price of 161.8. The offer quantity stands at 38500 and the bid quantity at 33000. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 266018500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 11:10:40 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was 156.55 and the high price was 161.30.

01 Apr 2024, 11:00:08 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹160.9, up 3.21% from yesterday's ₹155.9

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is at 160.9 with a percent change of 3.21, resulting in a net change of 5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a moderate increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 10:42:19 AM IST

Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 5.8 (+43.21%) & 2.15 (+48.28%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-50.0%) & 1.55 (-39.22%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 10:31:07 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel868.036.654.41895.6655.75208698.14
Tata Steel160.154.252.73159.5101.65195540.8
Jindal Steel & Power863.013.551.6867.0503.088033.6
Jindal Stainless705.010.551.52717.45254.158052.14
Steel Authority Of India138.44.253.17150.080.557166.47
01 Apr 2024, 10:24:14 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹160.15, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹155.9

Tata Steel stock is currently trading at 160.15, with a percent change of 2.73 and a net change of 4.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.73% or 4.25.

01 Apr 2024, 10:13:28 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 156.55 and a high of 160.35.

01 Apr 2024, 10:02:40 AM IST

Tata Steel April futures opened at 157.75 as against previous close of 157.05

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 158.9 with a bid price of 159.5 and an offer price of 159.6. The offer quantity is 27500 and the bid quantity is 143000. The open interest for Tata Steel stands at 264462000. Trading activity indicates a strong interest from buyers at the current levels.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 09:50:38 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:42:11 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹159.15, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹155.9

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 159.15, showing a percent change of 2.08% and a net change of 3.25.

01 Apr 2024, 09:30:03 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.0%
3 Months10.91%
6 Months22.91%
YTD11.64%
1 Year50.43%
01 Apr 2024, 09:00:09 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹155.9, up 2% from yesterday's ₹152.85

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 155.9, with a percent change of 2% and a net change of 3.05. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:01:21 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹152.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 4,739,965 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 152.85.

