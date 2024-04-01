Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at ₹163.1, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹155.9

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock price on the last day was opened at ₹152.9 and closed at ₹152.85. The high for the day was ₹156.6, and the low was ₹152.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹194,618.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹159.5, and the low was ₹101.65. The BSE trading volume for the day was 4,739,965 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed today at ₹163.1, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹155.9
Today, Tata Steel stock closed at ₹163.1, marking a 4.62% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹155.9. The net change for the day was an increase of ₹7.2. Overall, Tata Steel stock showed a positive performance with a significant gain in value.
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|871.3
|39.95
|4.81
|895.6
|655.75
|209491.57
|Tata Steel
|163.1
|7.2
|4.62
|159.5
|101.65
|199142.7
|Jindal Steel & Power
|868.0
|18.55
|2.18
|867.0
|503.0
|88543.65
|Jindal Stainless
|721.0
|26.55
|3.82
|717.45
|254.1
|59369.63
|Steel Authority Of India
|140.7
|6.55
|4.88
|150.0
|80.5
|58116.49
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock hit a high of ₹163.90 and a low of ₹156.55 on the current day.
Tata Steel April futures opened at 157.75 as against previous close of 157.05
Tata Steel's spot price is at 163.05 with a bid price of 164.15 and an offer price of 164.25. The offer quantity stands at 60500 while the bid quantity is at 22000. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 245,096,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Steel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Tata Steel Ltd stock's 52-week high price was 159.15000, and the low price was 103.20000. This data indicates that the stock has experienced fluctuations within this range over the past year.
Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.35, up 4.78% from yesterday's ₹155.9
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹163.35, with a percent change of 4.78 and a net change of 7.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value.
Top active options for Tata Steel
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹7.6 (+87.65%) & ₹3.1 (+113.79%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.15 (-54.9%) & ₹3.5 (-50.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|872.05
|40.7
|4.9
|895.6
|655.75
|209671.9
|Tata Steel
|163.05
|7.15
|4.59
|159.5
|101.65
|199081.65
|Jindal Steel & Power
|869.75
|20.3
|2.39
|867.0
|503.0
|88722.16
|Jindal Stainless
|715.0
|20.55
|2.96
|717.45
|254.1
|58875.57
|Steel Authority Of India
|140.1
|5.95
|4.44
|150.0
|80.5
|57868.66
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.05, up 4.59% from yesterday's ₹155.9
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹163.05, with a percentage change of 4.59% and a net change of 7.15. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value.
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Tata Steel stock hit a low of ₹156.55 and a high of ₹163.90.
Tata Steel April futures opened at 157.75 as against previous close of 157.05
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 163.35 with a bid price of 164.2 and an offer price of 164.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 27500 and a bid quantity of 11000. The open interest stands at 247,208,500. Investors can monitor the bid and offer prices closely to make informed trading decisions.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.65, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹155.9
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹163.65, with a percent change of 4.97 and a net change of 7.75. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.
Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|152.61
|10 Days
|149.11
|20 Days
|149.29
|50 Days
|143.04
|100 Days
|136.55
|300 Days
|128.08
Top active options for Tata Steel
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹7.5 (+85.19%) & ₹3.05 (+110.34%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.15 (-54.9%) & ₹3.65 (-47.86%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹156.55 and a high of ₹163.65 on the current day.
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.45, up 4.84% from yesterday's ₹155.9
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹163.45 with a percent change of 4.84, resulting in a net change of 7.55. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing potential for growth in the company's value.
Tata Steel Live Updates
Tata Steel April futures opened at 157.75 as against previous close of 157.05
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 161.45 with a bid price of 162.25 and an offer price of 162.35. The stock has an offer quantity of 27,500 and a bid quantity of 77,000. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 264,484,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|869.7
|38.35
|4.61
|895.6
|655.75
|209106.88
|Tata Steel
|161.5
|5.6
|3.59
|159.5
|101.65
|197189.13
|Jindal Steel & Power
|868.75
|19.3
|2.27
|867.0
|503.0
|88620.15
|Jindal Stainless
|707.45
|13.0
|1.87
|717.45
|254.1
|58253.88
|Steel Authority Of India
|138.4
|4.25
|3.17
|150.0
|80.5
|57166.47
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹161.4, up 3.53% from yesterday's ₹155.9
Tata Steel stock is currently trading at ₹161.4, with a percent change of 3.53 and a net change of 5.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.53% or ₹5.5.
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was ₹156.55, while the high price was ₹161.45.
Top active options for Tata Steel
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹6.15 (+51.85%) & ₹2.3 (+58.62%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.3 (-49.02%) & ₹0.4 (-42.86%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Tata Steel share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|1
|1
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹161.1, up 3.34% from yesterday's ₹155.9
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹161.1, with a 3.34% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 5.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting potential growth and investor interest in the company.
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|871.85
|40.5
|4.87
|895.6
|655.75
|209623.81
|Tata Steel
|161.05
|5.15
|3.3
|159.5
|101.65
|196639.68
|Jindal Steel & Power
|865.2
|15.75
|1.85
|867.0
|503.0
|88258.02
|Jindal Stainless
|707.65
|13.2
|1.9
|717.45
|254.1
|58270.35
|Steel Authority Of India
|138.0
|3.85
|2.87
|150.0
|80.5
|57001.25
Tata Steel April futures opened at 157.75 as against previous close of 157.05
Tata Steel's spot price is at 161.3, with a bid price of 161.7 and an offer price of 161.8. The offer quantity stands at 38500 and the bid quantity at 33000. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 266018500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was ₹156.55 and the high price was ₹161.30.
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹160.9, up 3.21% from yesterday's ₹155.9
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is at ₹160.9 with a percent change of 3.21, resulting in a net change of 5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a moderate increase in value.
Top active options for Tata Steel
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹5.8 (+43.21%) & ₹2.15 (+48.28%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-50.0%) & ₹1.55 (-39.22%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|868.0
|36.65
|4.41
|895.6
|655.75
|208698.14
|Tata Steel
|160.15
|4.25
|2.73
|159.5
|101.65
|195540.8
|Jindal Steel & Power
|863.0
|13.55
|1.6
|867.0
|503.0
|88033.6
|Jindal Stainless
|705.0
|10.55
|1.52
|717.45
|254.1
|58052.14
|Steel Authority Of India
|138.4
|4.25
|3.17
|150.0
|80.5
|57166.47
Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹160.15, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹155.9
Tata Steel stock is currently trading at ₹160.15, with a percent change of 2.73 and a net change of 4.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.73% or ₹4.25.
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹156.55 and a high of ₹160.35.
Tata Steel April futures opened at 157.75 as against previous close of 157.05
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 158.9 with a bid price of 159.5 and an offer price of 159.6. The offer quantity is 27500 and the bid quantity is 143000. The open interest for Tata Steel stands at 264462000. Trading activity indicates a strong interest from buyers at the current levels.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Steel Live Updates
Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹159.15, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹155.9
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹159.15, showing a percent change of 2.08% and a net change of 3.25.
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.0%
|3 Months
|10.91%
|6 Months
|22.91%
|YTD
|11.64%
|1 Year
|50.43%
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹155.9, up 2% from yesterday's ₹152.85
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹155.9, with a percent change of 2% and a net change of 3.05. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹152.85 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 4,739,965 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹152.85.
