Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at ₹ 163.1, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹ 155.9

26 min read . 06:32 PM IST Trade

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 4.62 %. The stock closed at 155.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.