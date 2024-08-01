Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹166.6 and closed at ₹164.05. The stock reached a high of ₹166.6 and a low of ₹163.5 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹206,222.0 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel was ₹184.6 and the low was ₹114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,756,430 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 2.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 1756 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹166.6 & ₹163.5 yesterday to end at ₹165.35. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.