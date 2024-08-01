Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 164.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 166.6 and closed at 164.05. The stock reached a high of 166.6 and a low of 163.5 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 206,222.0 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel was 184.6 and the low was 114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,756,430 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 2.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy9889
    Hold8887
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell3334
01 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 54 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 40599 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 1756 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹164.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 166.6 & 163.5 yesterday to end at 165.35. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

