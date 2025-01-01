Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹136.7 and closed at ₹136.9, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹138.7 and a low of ₹136.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹172,335.2 crore, Tata Steel's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹184.6 and above its 52-week low of ₹128.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,106,246 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.01
|Support 1
|136.89
|Resistance 2
|139.9
|Support 2
|135.66
|Resistance 3
|141.13
|Support 3
|134.77
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 20.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1106 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹138.7 & ₹136.65 yesterday to end at ₹138.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend