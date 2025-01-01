Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2025, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 136.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 136.7 and closed at 136.9, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 138.7 and a low of 136.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 172,335.2 crore, Tata Steel's performance remains below its 52-week high of 184.6 and above its 52-week low of 128.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,106,246 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.01Support 1136.89
Resistance 2139.9Support 2135.66
Resistance 3141.13Support 3134.77
01 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 20.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8889
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell6665
01 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31115 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1106 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹136.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 138.7 & 136.65 yesterday to end at 138.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

