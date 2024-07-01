Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 01 Jul 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 174.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 174.55 and closed at 174.15. The stock reached a high of 177.1 and a low of 173.55. The market capitalization stood at 217,010.15 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel was 184.6 and the low was 108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,816,487 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1176.07Support 1172.54
Resistance 2178.35Support 2171.29
Resistance 3179.6Support 3169.01
01 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 6.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy8889
    Hold8876
    Sell3223
    Strong Sell3443
01 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58011 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1816 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹174.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 177.1 & 173.55 yesterday to end at 174.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

