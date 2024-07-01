Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹174.55 and closed at ₹174.15. The stock reached a high of ₹177.1 and a low of ₹173.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹217,010.15 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel was ₹184.6 and the low was ₹108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,816,487 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|176.07
|Support 1
|172.54
|Resistance 2
|178.35
|Support 2
|171.29
|Resistance 3
|179.6
|Support 3
|169.01
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 6.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1816 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹177.1 & ₹173.55 yesterday to end at ₹174.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.