Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹156.85, closed at ₹155.9 with a high of ₹163.9 and a low of ₹156.55. The market capitalization was ₹203606.4 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹159.5 and the low was at ₹101.65. The BSE volume was 6699918 shares traded.
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|875.3
|4.0
|0.46
|895.6
|655.75
|210453.32
|Tata Steel
|164.65
|1.55
|0.95
|159.5
|101.65
|201035.23
|Jindal Steel & Power
|897.0
|29.0
|3.34
|867.0
|503.0
|91501.9
|Jindal Stainless
|718.35
|-1.1
|-0.15
|717.45
|254.1
|59151.42
|Steel Authority Of India
|147.85
|7.15
|5.08
|150.0
|80.5
|61069.82
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹161.85 and a high of ₹165.5 on the current day.
Tata Steel April futures opened at 164.0 as against previous close of 164.15
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 164.9 with a bid price of 165.7 and an offer price of 165.8. The offer quantity is 27500 and the bid quantity is 66000. The stock has an open interest of 242440000. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Tata Steel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Tata Steel Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 103.20, and the high price was 163.90. This data indicates a significant price range over the past year, reflecting fluctuations in market conditions impacting the stock's performance.
Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹164.8, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹163.1
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹164.8, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active options for Tata Steel
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹3.3 (+15.79%) & ₹8.25 (+10.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.3 (-14.29%) & ₹0.95 (-17.39%) respectively.
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|871.25
|-0.05
|-0.01
|895.6
|655.75
|209479.55
|Tata Steel
|164.4
|1.3
|0.8
|159.5
|101.65
|200729.98
|Jindal Steel & Power
|883.85
|15.85
|1.83
|867.0
|503.0
|90160.49
|Jindal Stainless
|715.45
|-4.0
|-0.56
|717.45
|254.1
|58912.63
|Steel Authority Of India
|146.8
|6.1
|4.34
|150.0
|80.5
|60636.11
Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹164.3, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹163.1
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹164.3, showing a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 1.2. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock reached a high of ₹165.5 and a low of ₹161.85 on the current day.
Tata Steel April futures opened at 164.0 as against previous close of 164.15
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 164.9 with a bid price of 165.75 and an offer price of 165.85. The offer quantity stands at 60500 while the bid quantity is 16500. The stock has a significant open interest of 243534500, indicating strong investor interest and potential price movements in the future.
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹165, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹163.1
The current price of Tata Steel stock is ₹165, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 1.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|152.61
|10 Days
|149.11
|20 Days
|149.29
|50 Days
|143.04
|100 Days
|136.55
|300 Days
|128.18
Top active options for Tata Steel
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹3.1 (+8.77%) & ₹7.85 (+4.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.0 (-13.04%) & ₹0.3 (-14.29%) respectively.
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹161.85 and a high of ₹165.45 on the current day.
Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹164.1, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹163.1
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹164.1, with a net change of 1 and a percent change of 0.61. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Steel Live Updates
Tata Steel April futures opened at 164.0 as against previous close of 164.15
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 163.45 with a bid price of 164.25 and an offer price of 164.3. The stock has a bid quantity of 66000 and an offer quantity of 16500. The open interest for Tata Steel stands at 243617000.
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|868.8
|-2.5
|-0.29
|895.6
|655.75
|208890.49
|Tata Steel
|163.85
|0.75
|0.46
|159.5
|101.65
|200058.44
|Jindal Steel & Power
|874.65
|6.65
|0.77
|867.0
|503.0
|89222.01
|Jindal Stainless
|720.35
|0.9
|0.13
|717.45
|254.1
|59316.11
|Steel Authority Of India
|143.4
|2.7
|1.92
|150.0
|80.5
|59231.73
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.55, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹163.1
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹163.55, with a small increase of 0.28% and a net change of 0.45.
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock's price reached a high of ₹165.45 and a low of ₹161.85 on the current day.
Top active options for Tata Steel
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹2.85 (+0.0%) & ₹7.4 (-1.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-0.0%) & ₹1.05 (-8.7%) respectively.
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.65, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹163.1
Tata Steel stock is currently trading at ₹163.65 with a 0.34% increase. The net change is 0.55, indicating a slight upward movement in the stock price.
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|868.05
|-3.25
|-0.37
|895.6
|655.75
|208710.16
|Tata Steel
|163.55
|0.45
|0.28
|159.5
|101.65
|199692.15
|Jindal Steel & Power
|873.0
|5.0
|0.58
|867.0
|503.0
|89053.69
|Jindal Stainless
|718.8
|-0.65
|-0.09
|717.45
|254.1
|59188.48
|Steel Authority Of India
|141.65
|0.95
|0.68
|150.0
|80.5
|58508.89
Tata Steel April futures opened at 164.0 as against previous close of 164.15
Tata Steel stock is currently trading at a spot price of 163.05 with a bid price of 163.8 and an offer price of 163.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 22000 and a bid quantity of 22000. The open interest stands at 242462000, indicating strong market participation in the stock.
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock traded at a low of ₹161.85 and a high of ₹165.45 on the current trading day.
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹162.75, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹163.1
The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is priced at ₹162.75 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active options for Tata Steel
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹2.6 (-8.77%) & ₹6.7 (-10.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.4 (+14.29%) & ₹1.2 (+4.35%) respectively.
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|865.0
|-6.3
|-0.72
|895.6
|655.75
|207976.83
|Tata Steel
|162.25
|-0.85
|-0.52
|159.5
|101.65
|198104.87
|Jindal Steel & Power
|859.45
|-8.55
|-0.99
|867.0
|503.0
|87671.47
|Jindal Stainless
|719.45
|0.0
|0.0
|717.45
|254.1
|59242.0
|Steel Authority Of India
|141.15
|0.45
|0.32
|150.0
|80.5
|58302.36
Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹162.65, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹163.1
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹162.65 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock reached a high of ₹165.45 and a low of ₹162 on the current day.
Tata Steel April futures opened at 164.0 as against previous close of 164.15
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 162.85 with a bid price of 164.2 and an offer price of 164.25. The stock has an open interest of 242,704,000 and a bid quantity of 11,000 along with an offer quantity of 49,500. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Tata Steel Live Updates
Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹164.7, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹163.1
Today, Tata Steel stock is trading at ₹164.7 with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 0.98. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.69%
|3 Months
|13.91%
|6 Months
|26.57%
|YTD
|16.87%
|1 Year
|56.12%
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.1, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹155.9
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹163.1, showing a 4.62% increase in value with a net change of 7.2. The stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend in the market.
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹155.9 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 6699918 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹155.9.
