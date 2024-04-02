Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
25 min read . 06:17 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 163.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock on the last day had an open price of 156.85, closed at 155.9 with a high of 163.9 and a low of 156.55. The market capitalization was 203606.4 crore. The 52-week high was at 159.5 and the low was at 101.65. The BSE volume was 6699918 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel875.34.00.46895.6655.75210453.32
Tata Steel164.651.550.95159.5101.65201035.23
Jindal Steel & Power897.029.03.34867.0503.091501.9
Jindal Stainless718.35-1.1-0.15717.45254.159151.42
Steel Authority Of India147.857.155.08150.080.561069.82
02 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 161.85 and a high of 165.5 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 03:22 PM IST Tata Steel April futures opened at 164.0 as against previous close of 164.15

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 164.9 with a bid price of 165.7 and an offer price of 165.8. The offer quantity is 27500 and the bid quantity is 66000. The stock has an open interest of 242440000. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST Tata Steel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Steel Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 103.20, and the high price was 163.90. This data indicates a significant price range over the past year, reflecting fluctuations in market conditions impacting the stock's performance.

02 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹164.8, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹163.1

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 164.8, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 3.3 (+15.79%) & 8.25 (+10.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.3 (-14.29%) & 0.95 (-17.39%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 02:31 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel871.25-0.05-0.01895.6655.75209479.55
Tata Steel164.41.30.8159.5101.65200729.98
Jindal Steel & Power883.8515.851.83867.0503.090160.49
Jindal Stainless715.45-4.0-0.56717.45254.158912.63
Steel Authority Of India146.86.14.34150.080.560636.11
02 Apr 2024, 02:22 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹164.3, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹163.1

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 164.3, showing a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 1.2. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

02 Apr 2024, 02:13 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a high of 165.5 and a low of 161.85 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 02:02 PM IST Tata Steel April futures opened at 164.0 as against previous close of 164.15

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 164.9 with a bid price of 165.75 and an offer price of 165.85. The offer quantity stands at 60500 while the bid quantity is 16500. The stock has a significant open interest of 243534500, indicating strong investor interest and potential price movements in the future.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 01:42 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹165, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹163.1

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 165, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 1.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Tata Steel Key Metrics

02 Apr 2024, 01:41 PM IST Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:32 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days152.61
10 Days149.11
20 Days149.29
50 Days143.04
100 Days136.55
300 Days128.18
02 Apr 2024, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 3.1 (+8.77%) & 7.85 (+4.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 140.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.0 (-13.04%) & 0.3 (-14.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 01:10 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 161.85 and a high of 165.45 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:01 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹164.1, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹163.1

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 164.1, with a net change of 1 and a percent change of 0.61. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:40 PM IST Tata Steel April futures opened at 164.0 as against previous close of 164.15

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 163.45 with a bid price of 164.25 and an offer price of 164.3. The stock has a bid quantity of 66000 and an offer quantity of 16500. The open interest for Tata Steel stands at 243617000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 12:32 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel868.8-2.5-0.29895.6655.75208890.49
Tata Steel163.850.750.46159.5101.65200058.44
Jindal Steel & Power874.656.650.77867.0503.089222.01
Jindal Stainless720.350.90.13717.45254.159316.11
Steel Authority Of India143.42.71.92150.080.559231.73
02 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.55, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹163.1

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 163.55, with a small increase of 0.28% and a net change of 0.45.

Click here for Tata Steel AGM

02 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's price reached a high of 165.45 and a low of 161.85 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 2.85 (+0.0%) & 7.4 (-1.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-0.0%) & 1.05 (-8.7%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.65, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹163.1

Tata Steel stock is currently trading at 163.65 with a 0.34% increase. The net change is 0.55, indicating a slight upward movement in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:33 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel868.05-3.25-0.37895.6655.75208710.16
Tata Steel163.550.450.28159.5101.65199692.15
Jindal Steel & Power873.05.00.58867.0503.089053.69
Jindal Stainless718.8-0.65-0.09717.45254.159188.48
Steel Authority Of India141.650.950.68150.080.558508.89
02 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST Tata Steel April futures opened at 164.0 as against previous close of 164.15

Tata Steel stock is currently trading at a spot price of 163.05 with a bid price of 163.8 and an offer price of 163.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 22000 and a bid quantity of 22000. The open interest stands at 242462000, indicating strong market participation in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock traded at a low of 161.85 and a high of 165.45 on the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹162.75, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹163.1

The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is priced at 162.75 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 2.6 (-8.77%) & 6.7 (-10.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 02 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.4 (+14.29%) & 1.2 (+4.35%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel865.0-6.3-0.72895.6655.75207976.83
Tata Steel162.25-0.85-0.52159.5101.65198104.87
Jindal Steel & Power859.45-8.55-0.99867.0503.087671.47
Jindal Stainless719.450.00.0717.45254.159242.0
Steel Authority Of India141.150.450.32150.080.558302.36
02 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹162.65, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹163.1

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 162.65 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a high of 165.45 and a low of 162 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST Tata Steel April futures opened at 164.0 as against previous close of 164.15

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 162.85 with a bid price of 164.2 and an offer price of 164.25. The stock has an open interest of 242,704,000 and a bid quantity of 11,000 along with an offer quantity of 49,500. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹164.7, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹163.1

Today, Tata Steel stock is trading at 164.7 with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 0.98. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.69%
3 Months13.91%
6 Months26.57%
YTD16.87%
1 Year56.12%
02 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.1, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹155.9

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 163.1, showing a 4.62% increase in value with a net change of 7.2. The stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend in the market.

02 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹155.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 6699918 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 155.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!