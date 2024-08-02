Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹168 and closed at ₹165.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹168.9, while the lowest was ₹160.9. The market capitalization of Tata Steel stood at 203353.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹184.6 and ₹114.25 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 7237330 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
‘More money on the table’ if Tata Steel can create more assets, jobs in UK
The new UK government has offered Tata Steel more money in grants if it invests in setting up new downstream assets at Port Talbot steelworks to create jobs. The company is holding similar discussions with the Dutch government, where the parliament has agreed to provide fiscal aid to the steelmaker.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/keir-starmers-labour-govt-on-tata-port-talbott-uk-steel-jobs-11722517496108.html
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.76
|Support 1
|159.71
|Resistance 2
|172.38
|Support 2
|156.28
|Resistance 3
|175.81
|Support 3
|151.66
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 0.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|7
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|3
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 125 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45345 k
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 176.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 118 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹165.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹168.9 & ₹160.9 yesterday to end at ₹163.05. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.