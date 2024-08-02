Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 01 2024 15:59:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.05 -1.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 361.25 3.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 423.35 1.75%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,640.40 1.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,144.60 -1.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 165.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 168 and closed at 165.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 168.9, while the lowest was 160.9. The market capitalization of Tata Steel stood at 203353.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 184.6 and 114.25 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 7237330 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 09:02:35 AM IST

‘More money on the table’ if Tata Steel can create more assets, jobs in UK

The new UK government has offered Tata Steel more money in grants if it invests in setting up new downstream assets at Port Talbot steelworks to create jobs. The company is holding similar discussions with the Dutch government, where the parliament has agreed to provide fiscal aid to the steelmaker.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/keir-starmers-labour-govt-on-tata-port-talbott-uk-steel-jobs-11722517496108.html

02 Aug 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.76Support 1159.71
Resistance 2172.38Support 2156.28
Resistance 3175.81Support 3151.66
02 Aug 2024, 08:32:46 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 0.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy9889
    Hold7887
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell4334
02 Aug 2024, 08:17:41 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 125 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45345 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 176.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 118 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

02 Aug 2024, 08:01:35 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹165.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 168.9 & 160.9 yesterday to end at 163.05. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue