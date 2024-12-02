Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹143.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹143.45. The stock experienced a high of ₹145.45 and a low of ₹143.05 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹180,437 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹126. The BSE volume for the day was 1,883,423 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|145.62
|Support 1
|143.18
|Resistance 2
|146.78
|Support 2
|141.9
|Resistance 3
|148.06
|Support 3
|140.74
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 14.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1883 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹145.45 & ₹143.05 yesterday to end at ₹144.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.