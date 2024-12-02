Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 143.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 143.85 and closed slightly lower at 143.45. The stock experienced a high of 145.45 and a low of 143.05 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 180,437 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its 52-week high of 184.6 and a low of 126. The BSE volume for the day was 1,883,423 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1145.62Support 1143.18
Resistance 2146.78Support 2141.9
Resistance 3148.06Support 3140.74
02 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 14.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy9998
    Hold8897
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
02 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 44528 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1883 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹143.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 145.45 & 143.05 yesterday to end at 144.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.