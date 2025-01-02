Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹138.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹138.1. The stock reached a high of ₹138.35 and a low of ₹136.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹170,699.8 crore, Tata Steel's performance remains noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of ₹184.6 and low of ₹128.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,153,543 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 0.29%, currently trading at ₹137.15. However, over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have declined by 2.05%, also priced at ₹137.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 9.20% rise, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.59%
|3 Months
|-12.13%
|6 Months
|-22.47%
|YTD
|-0.95%
|1 Year
|-2.05%
Global steel sector struggling to generate profits, demand increasing in India: Tata Steel CEO
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|137.88
|Support 1
|136.03
|Resistance 2
|139.09
|Support 2
|135.39
|Resistance 3
|139.73
|Support 3
|134.18
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 21.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30244 k
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1153 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹138.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹138.35 & ₹136.6 yesterday to end at ₹136.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend