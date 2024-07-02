Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 174 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 174.75 and closed at 174. The high for the day was 176 and the low was 173.55. The market capitalization stood at 217,134.87 crore. The 52-week high was 184.6 and the 52-week low was 108.15. The BSE volume was 1,874,606 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by -0.11% and is currently trading at 173.90. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have gained 55.42%, reaching 173.90. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.19%
3 Months-0.64%
6 Months24.47%
YTD24.69%
1 Year55.42%
02 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1175.49Support 1173.01
Resistance 2176.98Support 2172.02
Resistance 3177.97Support 3170.53
02 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 6.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy8889
    Hold8876
    Sell3223
    Strong Sell3443
02 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 55098 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1874 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹174 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 176 & 173.55 yesterday to end at 174. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

