Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹174.75 and closed at ₹174. The high for the day was ₹176 and the low was ₹173.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹217,134.87 crore. The 52-week high was ₹184.6 and the 52-week low was ₹108.15. The BSE volume was 1,874,606 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by -0.11% and is currently trading at ₹173.90. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have gained 55.42%, reaching ₹173.90. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.19%
|3 Months
|-0.64%
|6 Months
|24.47%
|YTD
|24.69%
|1 Year
|55.42%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|175.49
|Support 1
|173.01
|Resistance 2
|176.98
|Support 2
|172.02
|Resistance 3
|177.97
|Support 3
|170.53
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 6.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1874 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹176 & ₹173.55 yesterday to end at ₹174. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.