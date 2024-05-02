Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at ₹167.35, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹164.95

Tata Steel Share Price Today : The Tata Steel stock opened at ₹168.6 and closed at ₹167.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹168.6 and the low was ₹164.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹205,915.85 crore. The 52-week high was ₹170.7 and the 52-week low was ₹104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,692,417 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock reached a high of ₹168.85 and a low of ₹165.1 on the current day.
Tata Steel share price Live : Futures trading higher by 1.87%; Futures open interest increased by 10.83%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Steel indicates a potential upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel closed today at ₹167.35, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹164.95
Tata Steel share price closed the day at ₹167.35 - a 1.45% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 169.07 , 170.93 , 172.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 165.17 , 163.13 , 161.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Steel Live Updates
Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹167.15, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹164.95
Tata Steel share price is at ₹167.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹163.53 and ₹167.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹163.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 167.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|164.36
|10 Days
|163.14
|20 Days
|162.08
|50 Days
|152.25
|100 Days
|143.42
|300 Days
|132.93
Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 15.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹168.5, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹164.95
The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹167.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹169.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹169.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel share price update : Futures trading higher by 1.77%; Futures open interest increased by 5.15%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock's low price today was ₹165.1 and the high price was ₹168.85.
Tata Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|164.36
|10 Days
|163.14
|20 Days
|162.08
|50 Days
|152.25
|100 Days
|143.42
|300 Days
|132.93
Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹168.1, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹164.95
The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹167.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹169.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹169.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹167.7, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹164.95
The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹167.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹169.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹169.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tata Steel's stock price has increased by 1.85% to reach ₹168, aligning with the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, Jindal Stainless, and APL Apollo Tubes are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.36% and 0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Steel
|168.0
|3.05
|1.85
|170.7
|104.1
|205125.53
|Jindal Steel & Power
|944.6
|13.5
|1.45
|948.0
|503.0
|96357.52
|Steel Authority Of India
|164.65
|0.4
|0.24
|170.5
|80.5
|68009.1
|Jindal Stainless
|711.5
|4.6
|0.65
|747.9
|270.55
|58587.37
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1574.35
|16.65
|1.07
|1806.2
|1046.55
|43661.58
Tata Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 1.39% higher than yesterday
The volume of Tata Steel traded by 10 AM is 1.39% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹167.4, up by 1.49%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Tata Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel touched a high of 167.6 & a low of 165.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.08
|Support 1
|166.23
|Resistance 2
|168.77
|Support 2
|165.07
|Resistance 3
|169.93
|Support 3
|164.38
Tata Steel Live Updates
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tata Steel's stock price has increased by 0.85% to reach ₹166.35, following a similar trend with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the steel sector, including Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, Jindal Stainless, and APL Apollo Tubes, are also seeing gains. In the broader market, the Nifty and Sensex indices have risen by 0.12% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Steel
|166.35
|1.4
|0.85
|170.7
|104.1
|203110.91
|Jindal Steel & Power
|936.95
|5.85
|0.63
|948.0
|503.0
|95577.15
|Steel Authority Of India
|164.25
|0.0
|0.0
|170.5
|80.5
|67843.88
|Jindal Stainless
|709.9
|3.0
|0.42
|747.9
|270.55
|58455.62
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1578.05
|20.35
|1.31
|1806.2
|1046.55
|43764.19
Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.57%; Futures open interest increased by 1.19%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Steel indicates a potential uptrend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹166.55, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹164.95
Tata Steel share price is at ₹166.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹163.53 and ₹167.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹163.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 167.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.76% and is currently trading at ₹166.20. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have seen a significant gain of 52.85% to reach ₹166.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.39%
|3 Months
|17.0%
|6 Months
|38.95%
|YTD
|18.19%
|1 Year
|52.85%
Tata Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.43
|Support 1
|163.53
|Resistance 2
|169.87
|Support 2
|162.07
|Resistance 3
|171.33
|Support 3
|159.63
Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 57 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 60966 k
The trading volume yesterday was 5.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹167.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹168.6 & ₹164.55 yesterday to end at ₹167.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
