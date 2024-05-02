Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 167.35, up 1.45% from yesterday's 164.95

LIVE UPDATES
28 min read . 05:33 PM IST
Tata Steel stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 164.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : The Tata Steel stock opened at 168.6 and closed at 167.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 168.6 and the low was 164.55. The market capitalization stood at 205,915.85 crore. The 52-week high was 170.7 and the 52-week low was 104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,692,417 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a high of 168.85 and a low of 165.1 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 04:30 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live : Futures trading higher by 1.87%; Futures open interest increased by 10.83%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Steel indicates a potential upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

02 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel closed today at ₹167.35, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹164.95

Tata Steel share price closed the day at 167.35 - a 1.45% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 169.07 , 170.93 , 172.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 165.17 , 163.13 , 161.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹167.15, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹164.95

Tata Steel share price is at 167.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 163.53 and 167.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 163.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 167.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days164.36
10 Days163.14
20 Days162.08
50 Days152.25
100 Days143.42
300 Days132.93
02 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST Tata Steel share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 15.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5666
    Buy9999
    Hold7666
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
02 May 2024, 02:02 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹168.5, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹164.95

The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 167.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 169.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 169.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST Tata Steel share price update : Futures trading higher by 1.77%; Futures open interest increased by 5.15%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

02 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's low price today was 165.1 and the high price was 168.85.

02 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

02 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹168.1, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹164.95

The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 167.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 169.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 169.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 in the last trading hour. The stock price moved above the hourly resistance at 168.08 (Resistance level 1) in the previous hour, suggesting a positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹167.7, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹164.95

The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 167.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 169.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 169.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 15.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5666
    Buy9999
    Hold7666
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
02 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Steel's stock price has increased by 1.85% to reach 168, aligning with the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, Jindal Stainless, and APL Apollo Tubes are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.36% and 0.22% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Steel168.03.051.85170.7104.1205125.53
Jindal Steel & Power944.613.51.45948.0503.096357.52
Steel Authority Of India164.650.40.24170.580.568009.1
Jindal Stainless711.54.60.65747.9270.5558587.37
APL Apollo Tubes1574.3516.651.071806.21046.5543661.58
02 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 1.39% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded by 10 AM is 1.39% higher than yesterday, with the price at 167.4, up by 1.49%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel touched a high of 167.6 & a low of 165.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.08Support 1166.23
Resistance 2168.77Support 2165.07
Resistance 3169.93Support 3164.38
02 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Steel's stock price has increased by 0.85% to reach 166.35, following a similar trend with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the steel sector, including Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, Jindal Stainless, and APL Apollo Tubes, are also seeing gains. In the broader market, the Nifty and Sensex indices have risen by 0.12% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Steel166.351.40.85170.7104.1203110.91
Jindal Steel & Power936.955.850.63948.0503.095577.15
Steel Authority Of India164.250.00.0170.580.567843.88
Jindal Stainless709.93.00.42747.9270.5558455.62
APL Apollo Tubes1578.0520.351.311806.21046.5543764.19
02 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.57%; Futures open interest increased by 1.19%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Steel indicates a potential uptrend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

02 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹166.55, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹164.95

Tata Steel share price is at 166.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 163.53 and 167.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 163.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 167.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.76% and is currently trading at 166.20. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have seen a significant gain of 52.85% to reach 166.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.39%
3 Months17.0%
6 Months38.95%
YTD18.19%
1 Year52.85%
02 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Tata Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.43Support 1163.53
Resistance 2169.87Support 2162.07
Resistance 3171.33Support 3159.63
02 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 13.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5666
    Buy9999
    Hold7666
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
02 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 57 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 60966 k

The trading volume yesterday was 5.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

02 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹167.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 168.6 & 164.55 yesterday to end at 167.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

