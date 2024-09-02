Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹153.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹153. The stock reached a high of ₹155.2 and a low of ₹152.45. Tata Steel's market capitalization stands at ₹190569.83 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹184.6 and ₹114.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,305,059 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 10.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹155.2 & ₹152.45 yesterday to end at ₹152.8. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.