Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

4 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Tata Steel stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 164.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 163.4 and closed at 163.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 165.5 and the low was 161.85. The market capitalization stood at 205541.35 crore. The 52-week high was 159.5 and the 52-week low was 101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2897630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel872.0-6.85-0.78895.6675.3209659.88
Tata Steel164.850.20.12165.5103.25201279.43
Jindal Steel & Power897.450.450.05899.25503.091547.81
Jindal Stainless718.051.950.27728.15254.159126.72
Steel Authority Of India151.553.72.5150.780.562598.11
03 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹165.35, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹164.65

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 165.35 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's low price today was 163 and the high price was 166.3.

03 Apr 2024, 10:02 AM IST Tata Steel April futures opened at 164.65 as against previous close of 165.6

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 165.65 with a bid price of 166.25 and an offer price of 166.35. The stock has an offer quantity of 27,500 and a bid quantity of 44,000. It has a significant open interest of 241,961,500. Investors are closely watching the stock's movement in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹165.15, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹164.65

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 165.15, with a slight increase of 0.3% and a net change of 0.5.

03 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.47%
3 Months14.73%
6 Months28.63%
YTD17.94%
1 Year58.17%
03 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹164.65, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹163.1

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows the price at 164.65, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹163.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 2,897,630 shares with a closing price of 163.1.

