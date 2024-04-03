Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹163.4 and closed at ₹163.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹165.5 and the low was ₹161.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹205541.35 crore. The 52-week high was ₹159.5 and the 52-week low was ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2897630 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|872.0
|-6.85
|-0.78
|895.6
|675.3
|209659.88
|Tata Steel
|164.85
|0.2
|0.12
|165.5
|103.25
|201279.43
|Jindal Steel & Power
|897.45
|0.45
|0.05
|899.25
|503.0
|91547.81
|Jindal Stainless
|718.05
|1.95
|0.27
|728.15
|254.1
|59126.72
|Steel Authority Of India
|151.55
|3.7
|2.5
|150.7
|80.5
|62598.11
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.47%
|3 Months
|14.73%
|6 Months
|28.63%
|YTD
|17.94%
|1 Year
|58.17%
