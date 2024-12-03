Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 144.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 144.5 and closed slightly higher at 144.55. The stock reached a high of 146.8 and a low of 143.2, with a trading volume of 1,734,595 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at 182,771.4 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of 184.6 and a low of 126.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:21:53 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.58%, currently trading at 147.25. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have risen by 12.62% to reach 147.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 17.35% increase, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.91%
3 Months-1.47%
6 Months-15.98%
YTD4.88%
1 Year12.62%
03 Dec 2024, 08:51:52 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1147.79Support 1144.27
Resistance 2148.99Support 2141.95
Resistance 3151.31Support 3140.75
03 Dec 2024, 08:33:44 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 13.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy9998
    Hold8897
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
03 Dec 2024, 08:18:08 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 44411 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1734 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:05:57 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹144.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 146.8 & 143.2 yesterday to end at 146.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

