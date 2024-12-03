Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹144.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹144.55. The stock reached a high of ₹146.8 and a low of ₹143.2, with a trading volume of 1,734,595 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹182,771.4 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹126.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.58%, currently trading at ₹147.25. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have risen by 12.62% to reach ₹147.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 17.35% increase, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.91%
|3 Months
|-1.47%
|6 Months
|-15.98%
|YTD
|4.88%
|1 Year
|12.62%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|147.79
|Support 1
|144.27
|Resistance 2
|148.99
|Support 2
|141.95
|Resistance 3
|151.31
|Support 3
|140.75
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 13.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1734 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹146.8 & ₹143.2 yesterday to end at ₹146.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.