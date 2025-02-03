Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Hello User
1 min read . 11:48 AM IST Trade
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 03 Feb 2025, by -2.18 %. The stock closed at 132.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 131.70 and closed at 132.95, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 131.70 and dipped to a low of 127.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 168,053.30 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its resilience, considering its 52-week high of 184.60 and low of 122.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 452,204 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 11:48 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -67.41% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 67.41% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 130.05, reflecting a decline of 2.18%. Trading volume, alongside price changes, is a crucial factor for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline.

03 Feb 2025, 11:35 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 130.77 and 128.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 128.27 and selling near hourly resistance 130.77 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1130.38Support 1129.53
Resistance 2130.77Support 2129.07
Resistance 3131.23Support 3128.68
03 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹132.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 131.70 & 127.80 yesterday to end at 130.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

