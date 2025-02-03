Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹131.70 and closed at ₹132.95, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹131.70 and dipped to a low of ₹127.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹168,053.30 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its resilience, considering its 52-week high of ₹184.60 and low of ₹122.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 452,204 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 67.41% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹130.05, reflecting a decline of 2.18%. Trading volume, alongside price changes, is a crucial factor for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 130.77 and 128.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 128.27 and selling near hourly resistance 130.77 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.38
|Support 1
|129.53
|Resistance 2
|130.77
|Support 2
|129.07
|Resistance 3
|131.23
|Support 3
|128.68
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹131.70 & ₹127.80 yesterday to end at ₹130.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend