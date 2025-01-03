Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at ₹138.3, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹138.15

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹136.8 and closed slightly higher at ₹136.75. The stock reached a high of ₹138.4 and a low of ₹136.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹172,497.4 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range, having a high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹128.1. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,394,322 shares.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Shareholding information
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel has a 10.62% MF holding & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.32% in to 10.62% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in to 19.25% in quarter.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reported a return on equity (ROE) of -4.55% for the most recent fiscal year, along with a return on investment (ROI) of -2.70% during the same period. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 7.00% and 15.00%, respectively. Please note that the information is based on data available up to October 2023.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel has experienced a significant decline in EPS over the last three years, with a reported change of -99999.99%, while revenue has increased by 13.56%. In the trailing twelve months, the company recorded a revenue of 22,267.53 crore, which represents a decrease of 2.83% compared to the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. For the upcoming third quarter, the company is projected to achieve a revenue growth of 2.06% and a profit increase of 100.59%. Please note that the data is current as of October 2023.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 20.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price increased by 0.11% today, reaching ₹138.3, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Jindal Stainless is experiencing a decline, whereas JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Lloyds Metals & Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.76% and 0.9%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|914.55
|2.15
|0.24
|1063.35
|762.0
|222830.32
|Tata Steel
|138.3
|0.15
|0.11
|184.6
|128.1
|171491.81
|Jindal Steel & Power
|958.15
|16.55
|1.76
|1097.1
|688.65
|97739.74
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1439.15
|98.2
|7.32
|1350.15
|522.4
|72713.56
|Jindal Stainless
|678.8
|-5.65
|-0.83
|848.0
|513.6
|55894.74
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock experienced a low of ₹137.75 and reached a high of ₹139.70. This fluctuation indicates a modest range in trading activity for the day, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions surrounding the company.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel closed today at ₹138.3, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹138.15
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price closed the day at ₹138.3 - a 0.11% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 139.5 , 140.56 , 141.39. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 137.61 , 136.78 , 135.72.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Steel Live Updates:
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹138.5, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹138.15
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹138.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹136.94 and ₹138.99 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹136.94 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.99 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|138.93
|10 Days
|141.07
|20 Days
|144.84
|50 Days
|145.93
|100 Days
|150.60
|300 Days
|158.19
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -79.38% lower than yesterday
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume is down by 79.38% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹138.4, reflecting a decrease of 0.18%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a further drop in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reached a high of 139.4 and a low of 138.25 during the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 138.97 (Support Level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 138.58 and 138.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.18
|Support 1
|138.03
|Resistance 2
|139.87
|Support 2
|137.57
|Resistance 3
|140.33
|Support 3
|136.88
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹138.5, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹138.15
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹138.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹136.94 and ₹138.99 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹136.94 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.99 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -80.51% lower than yesterday
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 80.51% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹139.05, reflecting a decline of 0.65%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 139.52 and 138.67 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 138.67 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 139.52. Please note that your training data goes up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.62
|Support 1
|138.97
|Resistance 2
|139.88
|Support 2
|138.58
|Resistance 3
|140.27
|Support 3
|138.32
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock today experienced a low of ₹137.75 and reached a high of ₹139.7. This range indicates moderate volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market conditions surrounding the company's performance.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -79.72% lower than yesterday
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 79.72% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹139.2, reflecting a decline of 0.76%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 139.68 and 138.43 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 138.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 139.68. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.52
|Support 1
|138.67
|Resistance 2
|140.03
|Support 2
|138.33
|Resistance 3
|140.37
|Support 3
|137.82
Tata Steel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|138.93
|10 Days
|141.07
|20 Days
|144.84
|50 Days
|145.93
|100 Days
|150.60
|300 Days
|158.19
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹139.25, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹138.15
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹138.99 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹139.74. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹139.74 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -77.97% lower than yesterday
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 77.97% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹139.25, reflecting a decline of 0.8%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 139.03 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a potential upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹139.1, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹138.15
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹138.99 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹139.74. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹139.74 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price increased by 0.11% today, reaching ₹138.3, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Jindal Stainless saw a decline, whereas JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Lloyds Metals & Energy experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.73% and 0.68%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|918.95
|6.55
|0.72
|1063.35
|762.0
|223902.38
|Tata Steel
|138.3
|0.15
|0.11
|184.6
|128.1
|171491.81
|Jindal Steel & Power
|948.15
|6.55
|0.7
|1097.1
|688.65
|96719.65
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1408.3
|67.35
|5.02
|1350.15
|522.4
|71154.86
|Jindal Stainless
|683.75
|-0.7
|-0.1
|848.0
|513.6
|56302.34
Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -56.47% lower than yesterday
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Tata Steel has decreased by 56.47% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹138.2, reflecting a slight drop of 0.04%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial, as it, alongside price changes, helps in analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 139.3 & a low of 138.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.03
|Support 1
|137.73
|Resistance 2
|139.82
|Support 2
|137.22
|Resistance 3
|140.33
|Support 3
|136.43
Tata Steel Live Updates:
Tata Steel Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 0.65% today, reaching ₹139.05, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy, and Jindal Stainless, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.37% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|917.65
|5.25
|0.58
|1063.35
|762.0
|223585.64
|Tata Steel
|139.05
|0.9
|0.65
|184.6
|128.1
|172421.81
|Jindal Steel & Power
|951.15
|9.55
|1.01
|1097.1
|688.65
|97025.68
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1374.1
|33.15
|2.47
|1350.15
|522.4
|69426.89
|Jindal Stainless
|684.45
|0.0
|0.0
|848.0
|513.6
|56359.98
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹138.85, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹138.15
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹138.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹136.94 and ₹138.99 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹136.94 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.99 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has remained unchanged at ₹138.15 today, reflecting a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have appreciated by 2.09%, reaching ₹138.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 11.64%, reaching 24,188.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.55%
|3 Months
|-14.6%
|6 Months
|-21.62%
|YTD
|0.09%
|1 Year
|2.09%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.99
|Support 1
|136.94
|Resistance 2
|139.74
|Support 2
|135.64
|Resistance 3
|141.04
|Support 3
|134.89
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29486 k
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1394 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹136.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹138.4 & ₹136.35 yesterday to end at ₹138.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend