Fri Jan 03 2025 15:59:39
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 790.40 3.33%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 482.00 -1.48%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.30 0.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 294.45 -3.03%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 339.85 0.55%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at 138.3, up 0.11% from yesterday's 138.15
Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at ₹138.3, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹138.15

11 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 138.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights Premium
Tata Steel Share Price Highlights

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 136.8 and closed slightly higher at 136.75. The stock reached a high of 138.4 and a low of 136.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 172,497.4 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range, having a high of 184.6 and a low of 128.1. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,394,322 shares.

03 Jan 2025, 08:02:06 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel has a 10.62% MF holding & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.32% in to 10.62% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in to 19.25% in quarter.

03 Jan 2025, 07:30:05 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reported a return on equity (ROE) of -4.55% for the most recent fiscal year, along with a return on investment (ROI) of -2.70% during the same period. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 7.00% and 15.00%, respectively. Please note that the information is based on data available up to October 2023.

03 Jan 2025, 07:06:20 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel has experienced a significant decline in EPS over the last three years, with a reported change of -99999.99%, while revenue has increased by 13.56%. In the trailing twelve months, the company recorded a revenue of 22,267.53 crore, which represents a decrease of 2.83% compared to the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. For the upcoming third quarter, the company is projected to achieve a revenue growth of 2.06% and a profit increase of 100.59%. Please note that the data is current as of October 2023.

03 Jan 2025, 06:33:17 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 20.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8889
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell6665
03 Jan 2025, 06:01:27 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price increased by 0.11% today, reaching 138.3, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Jindal Stainless is experiencing a decline, whereas JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Lloyds Metals & Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.76% and 0.9%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel914.552.150.241063.35762.0222830.32
Tata Steel138.30.150.11184.6128.1171491.81
Jindal Steel & Power958.1516.551.761097.1688.6597739.74
Lloyds Metals & Energy1439.1598.27.321350.15522.472713.56
Jindal Stainless678.8-5.65-0.83848.0513.655894.74
03 Jan 2025, 05:31:58 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock experienced a low of 137.75 and reached a high of 139.70. This fluctuation indicates a modest range in trading activity for the day, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions surrounding the company.

03 Jan 2025, 03:48:33 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel closed today at ₹138.3, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹138.15

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price closed the day at 138.3 - a 0.11% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 139.5 , 140.56 , 141.39. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 137.61 , 136.78 , 135.72.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 Jan 2025, 03:32:11 PM IST

03 Jan 2025, 03:10:05 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹138.5, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹138.15

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 138.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 136.94 and 138.99 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 136.94 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.99 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jan 2025, 02:58:48 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days138.93
10 Days141.07
20 Days144.84
50 Days145.93
100 Days150.60
300 Days158.19
03 Jan 2025, 02:56:36 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

03 Jan 2025, 02:52:06 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -79.38% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume is down by 79.38% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 138.4, reflecting a decrease of 0.18%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a further drop in prices.

03 Jan 2025, 02:39:24 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reached a high of 139.4 and a low of 138.25 during the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 138.97 (Support Level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 138.58 and 138.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.18Support 1138.03
Resistance 2139.87Support 2137.57
Resistance 3140.33Support 3136.88
03 Jan 2025, 02:11:40 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 19.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8889
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell6665
03 Jan 2025, 02:08:43 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹138.5, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹138.15

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 138.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 136.94 and 138.99 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 136.94 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.99 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jan 2025, 01:45:01 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -80.51% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 80.51% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 139.05, reflecting a decline of 0.65%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

03 Jan 2025, 01:37:39 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 139.52 and 138.67 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 138.67 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 139.52. Please note that your training data goes up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.62Support 1138.97
Resistance 2139.88Support 2138.58
Resistance 3140.27Support 3138.32
03 Jan 2025, 01:01:20 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock today experienced a low of 137.75 and reached a high of 139.7. This range indicates moderate volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market conditions surrounding the company's performance.

03 Jan 2025, 12:49:38 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -79.72% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 79.72% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 139.2, reflecting a decline of 0.76%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 Jan 2025, 12:38:47 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 139.68 and 138.43 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 138.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 139.68. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.52Support 1138.67
Resistance 2140.03Support 2138.33
Resistance 3140.37Support 3137.82
03 Jan 2025, 12:22:41 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days138.93
10 Days141.07
20 Days144.84
50 Days145.93
100 Days150.60
300 Days158.19
03 Jan 2025, 12:20:32 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

03 Jan 2025, 12:12:14 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹139.25, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹138.15

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 138.99 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 139.74. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 139.74 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jan 2025, 11:52:44 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -77.97% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 77.97% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 139.25, reflecting a decline of 0.8%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 Jan 2025, 11:33:04 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 139.03 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a potential upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
03 Jan 2025, 11:25:00 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹139.1, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹138.15

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 138.99 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 139.74. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 139.74 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jan 2025, 11:11:24 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price increased by 0.11% today, reaching 138.3, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Jindal Stainless saw a decline, whereas JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Lloyds Metals & Energy experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.73% and 0.68%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel918.956.550.721063.35762.0223902.38
Tata Steel138.30.150.11184.6128.1171491.81
Jindal Steel & Power948.156.550.71097.1688.6596719.65
Lloyds Metals & Energy1408.367.355.021350.15522.471154.86
Jindal Stainless683.75-0.7-0.1848.0513.656302.34
03 Jan 2025, 11:06:01 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 19.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8889
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell6665
03 Jan 2025, 10:45:05 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -56.47% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Tata Steel has decreased by 56.47% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 138.2, reflecting a slight drop of 0.04%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial, as it, alongside price changes, helps in analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

03 Jan 2025, 10:37:48 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 139.3 & a low of 138.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.03Support 1137.73
Resistance 2139.82Support 2137.22
Resistance 3140.33Support 3136.43
03 Jan 2025, 10:12:07 AM IST

03 Jan 2025, 09:51:25 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 0.65% today, reaching 139.05, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy, and Jindal Stainless, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.37% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel917.655.250.581063.35762.0223585.64
Tata Steel139.050.90.65184.6128.1172421.81
Jindal Steel & Power951.159.551.011097.1688.6597025.68
Lloyds Metals & Energy1374.133.152.471350.15522.469426.89
Jindal Stainless684.450.00.0848.0513.656359.98
03 Jan 2025, 09:36:24 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹138.85, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹138.15

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 138.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 136.94 and 138.99 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 136.94 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.99 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jan 2025, 09:17:53 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has remained unchanged at 138.15 today, reflecting a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have appreciated by 2.09%, reaching 138.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 11.64%, reaching 24,188.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.55%
3 Months-14.6%
6 Months-21.62%
YTD0.09%
1 Year2.09%
03 Jan 2025, 08:50:51 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.99Support 1136.94
Resistance 2139.74Support 2135.64
Resistance 3141.04Support 3134.89
03 Jan 2025, 08:30:01 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 20.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8889
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell6665
03 Jan 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29486 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1394 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:04:36 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹136.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 138.4 & 136.35 yesterday to end at 138.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

