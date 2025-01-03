Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹136.8 and closed slightly higher at ₹136.75. The stock reached a high of ₹138.4 and a low of ₹136.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹172,497.4 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range, having a high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹128.1. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,394,322 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1394 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹138.4 & ₹136.35 yesterday to end at ₹138.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend