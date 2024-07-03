Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹175.15 and closed at ₹174.1. The stock reached a high of ₹175.7 and a low of ₹173.55. The market capitalization was at ₹217,633.74 crore. The 52-week high was ₹184.6 and the 52-week low was ₹111.3. There were 2,145,796 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹175.7 & ₹173.55 yesterday to end at ₹174.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.