Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 03 Jul 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 174.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 175.15 and closed at 174.1. The stock reached a high of 175.7 and a low of 173.55. The market capitalization was at 217,633.74 crore. The 52-week high was 184.6 and the 52-week low was 111.3. There were 2,145,796 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52399 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

03 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹174.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 175.7 & 173.55 yesterday to end at 174.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

