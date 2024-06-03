Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

10 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.35 %. The stock closed at 167.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 173.6 and closed at 167.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 173.6, while the low was 168.85. The market capitalization stood at 214529.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 178 and 105.65 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1734369 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:08:50 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel stock reached a high of 173.6 and a low of 168.85 on the current trading day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:49:51 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 42.25% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 12 AM has increased by 42.25% compared to yesterday, with the price at 172.35, up by 3.11%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 12:41:06 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 173.1 and 171.0 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 171.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 173.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.63Support 1172.08
Resistance 2174.32Support 2171.22
Resistance 3175.18Support 3170.53
03 Jun 2024, 12:24:54 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:22:47 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days171.30
10 Days170.52
20 Days167.78
50 Days161.53
100 Days150.54
300 Days138.20
03 Jun 2024, 12:18:29 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹172.75, up 3.35% from yesterday's ₹167.15

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 169.13 & second resistance of 170.47 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 173.03. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 173.03 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 11:45:06 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 40.27% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 11 AM is 40.27% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 172.25, up by 3.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 11:36:31 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 174.33 and 170.93 in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 170.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 174.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.1Support 1171.0
Resistance 2174.15Support 2169.95
Resistance 3175.2Support 3168.9
03 Jun 2024, 11:21:12 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹167.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 173.6 & 168.85 yesterday to end at 167.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

