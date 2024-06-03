Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹173.6 and closed at ₹167.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹173.6, while the low was ₹168.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹214529.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹178 and ₹105.65 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1734369 shares.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel stock reached a high of ₹173.6 and a low of ₹168.85 on the current trading day.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 12 AM has increased by 42.25% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹172.35, up by 3.11%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 173.1 and 171.0 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 171.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 173.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.63
|Support 1
|172.08
|Resistance 2
|174.32
|Support 2
|171.22
|Resistance 3
|175.18
|Support 3
|170.53
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|171.30
|10 Days
|170.52
|20 Days
|167.78
|50 Days
|161.53
|100 Days
|150.54
|300 Days
|138.20
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹169.13 & second resistance of ₹170.47 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹173.03. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹173.03 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.1
|Support 1
|171.0
|Resistance 2
|174.15
|Support 2
|169.95
|Resistance 3
|175.2
|Support 3
|168.9
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹173.6 & ₹168.85 yesterday to end at ₹167.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend