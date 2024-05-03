Active Stocks
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at ₹166.45, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹167.35

39 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:31 PM IST
Tata Steel stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 167.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 165.2 and closed at 164.95 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 168.85, while the low was 165.1. The market capitalization stood at 208,911.9 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 170.7 and 104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,691,002 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:31:57 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 165.1 and a high of 170.7 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 04:31:57 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.83%; Futures open interest decreased by -3.37%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend, possibly leading to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 03:49:10 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 300.93% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded until 3 PM has increased by 300.93% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 166.45, a decrease of -0.54%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:48:03 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel closed today at ₹166.45, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹167.35

Tata Steel share price closed the day at 166.45 - a 0.54% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 169.75 , 173.05 , 175.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 164.15 , 161.85 , 158.55.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:33:50 PM IST

03 May 2024, 03:17:27 PM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹166.65, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹167.35

Tata Steel share price is at 166.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 165.17 and 169.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 165.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 03:00:01 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days164.36
10 Days163.14
20 Days162.08
50 Days152.25
100 Days143.42
300 Days133.03
03 May 2024, 02:56:39 PM IST

03 May 2024, 02:52:06 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 423.75% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded by 2 PM is 423.75% higher than yesterday, with the price at 166.55, up by -0.48%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:37:09 PM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 168.18 and 166.48 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 166.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 168.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.4Support 1165.1
Resistance 2168.55Support 2163.95
Resistance 3169.7Support 3162.8
03 May 2024, 02:14:59 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 14.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5666
    Buy9999
    Hold7666
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
03 May 2024, 02:04:40 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹165.9, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹167.35

Tata Steel share price is at 165.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 165.17 and 169.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 165.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:52:58 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 500.94% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded until 1 PM has increased by 500.94% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 165.2, showing a decrease of -1.28%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:36:28 PM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 168.5 and 166.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 166.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 168.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.18Support 1166.48
Resistance 2169.07Support 2165.67
Resistance 3169.88Support 3164.78
03 May 2024, 01:15:23 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.36%; Futures open interest increased by 0.09%

The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicate a potential downward movement in price in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:05:49 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's price ranged between a low of 166.55 and a high of 170.70 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:45:51 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 234.36% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded until 12 AM is 234.36% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 168.15, up by 0.48%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:35:45 PM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel reached a peak of 168.5 and a bottom of 166.7 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 167.8 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 167.2 and 166.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.5Support 1166.7
Resistance 2169.4Support 2165.8
Resistance 3170.3Support 3164.9
03 May 2024, 12:25:28 PM IST

03 May 2024, 12:22:48 PM IST

03 May 2024, 12:12:16 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹166.8, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹167.35

Tata Steel share price is at 166.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 165.17 and 169.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 165.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:51:23 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 244.23% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded by 11 AM is 244.23% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 167.4, up by 0.03%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:35:52 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel reached a peak of 170.0 and a bottom of 168.3 in the most recent trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped under the hourly support level of 168.63, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders are advised to consider reducing long positions and keep an eye on potential support levels at 167.82 and 166.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1169.5Support 1167.8
Resistance 2170.6Support 2167.2
Resistance 3171.2Support 3166.1
03 May 2024, 11:20:13 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹169, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹167.35

Tata Steel share price is at 169 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 165.17 and 169.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 165.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:10:46 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Steel's share price increased by 1.4% to reach 169.7, outperforming its peers. While JSW Steel's share price dropped, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless saw an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced a slight decrease, with Nifty down by 0.08% and Sensex down by 0.37%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel890.15-0.45-0.05913.95681.3214023.79
Tata Steel169.72.351.4170.7104.1207201.21
Jindal Steel & Power949.858.00.85954.0503.096893.07
Steel Authority Of India170.154.72.84170.580.570280.89
Jindal Stainless739.55.60.76747.9270.5560892.99
03 May 2024, 11:06:03 AM IST

03 May 2024, 11:04:03 AM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tata Steel & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

https://www.livemint.com/market/oil-natural-gas-corporation-tata-steel-others-hit-52-week-high-today-do-you-own-any-11714714200649.html

03 May 2024, 10:50:39 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 86.93% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded by 10 AM is 86.93% higher than yesterday, with the price at 169.25, up by 1.14%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:36:52 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel touched a high of 170.7 & a low of 168.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1170.48Support 1168.63
Resistance 2171.52Support 2167.82
Resistance 3172.33Support 3166.78
03 May 2024, 10:14:53 AM IST

03 May 2024, 09:57:07 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Steel's stock price has increased by 1.94% to reach 170.6, in line with the positive movement of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority of India, and Jindal Stainless, are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.5% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel901.611.01.24913.95681.3216776.77
Tata Steel170.63.251.94170.7104.1208300.09
Jindal Steel & Power956.014.151.5954.0503.097520.42
Steel Authority Of India169.33.852.33170.580.569929.79
Jindal Stainless737.03.10.42747.9270.5560687.13
03 May 2024, 09:30:06 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹168.9, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹167.35

Tata Steel share price is at 168.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 165.17 and 169.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 165.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:15:03 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.99% and is currently trading at 169.00. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have seen a significant gain of 52.55%, reaching 169.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.09%
3 Months19.21%
6 Months41.7%
YTD19.88%
1 Year52.55%
03 May 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1169.07Support 1165.17
Resistance 2170.93Support 2163.13
Resistance 3172.97Support 3161.27
03 May 2024, 08:33:19 AM IST

03 May 2024, 08:20:23 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 72 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 59832 k

The trading volume yesterday was 20.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

03 May 2024, 08:03:28 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹164.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 168.85 & 165.1 yesterday to end at 164.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

