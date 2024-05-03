Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 166.45, down -0.54% from yesterday's 167.35

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹165.2 and closed at ₹164.95 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹168.85, while the low was ₹165.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹208,911.9 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹170.7 and ₹104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,691,002 shares.
Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹165.1 and a high of ₹170.7 on the current trading day.
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend, possibly leading to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.
The volume of Tata Steel traded until 3 PM has increased by 300.93% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹166.45, a decrease of -0.54%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Steel share price closed the day at ₹166.45 - a 0.54% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 169.75 , 173.05 , 175.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 164.15 , 161.85 , 158.55.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Steel share price is at ₹166.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹165.17 and ₹169.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹165.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|164.36
|10 Days
|163.14
|20 Days
|162.08
|50 Days
|152.25
|100 Days
|143.42
|300 Days
|133.03
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of Tata Steel traded by 2 PM is 423.75% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹166.55, up by -0.48%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 168.18 and 166.48 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 166.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 168.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.4
|Support 1
|165.1
|Resistance 2
|168.55
|Support 2
|163.95
|Resistance 3
|169.7
|Support 3
|162.8
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 14.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
Tata Steel share price is at ₹165.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹165.17 and ₹169.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹165.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Tata Steel traded until 1 PM has increased by 500.94% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹165.2, showing a decrease of -1.28%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 168.5 and 166.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 166.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 168.5.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.18
|Support 1
|166.48
|Resistance 2
|169.07
|Support 2
|165.67
|Resistance 3
|169.88
|Support 3
|164.78
The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicate a potential downward movement in price in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Steel stock's price ranged between a low of ₹166.55 and a high of ₹170.70 on the current day.
The volume of Tata Steel traded until 12 AM is 234.36% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹168.15, up by 0.48%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Steel reached a peak of 168.5 and a bottom of 166.7 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 167.8 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 167.2 and 166.1.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.5
|Support 1
|166.7
|Resistance 2
|169.4
|Support 2
|165.8
|Resistance 3
|170.3
|Support 3
|164.9
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel share price is at ₹166.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹165.17 and ₹169.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹165.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Tata Steel traded by 11 AM is 244.23% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹167.4, up by 0.03%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Steel reached a peak of 170.0 and a bottom of 168.3 in the most recent trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped under the hourly support level of 168.63, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders are advised to consider reducing long positions and keep an eye on potential support levels at 167.82 and 166.78.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|169.5
|Support 1
|167.8
|Resistance 2
|170.6
|Support 2
|167.2
|Resistance 3
|171.2
|Support 3
|166.1
Tata Steel share price is at ₹169 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹165.17 and ₹169.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹165.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Tata Steel's share price increased by 1.4% to reach ₹169.7, outperforming its peers. While JSW Steel's share price dropped, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless saw an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced a slight decrease, with Nifty down by 0.08% and Sensex down by 0.37%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|890.15
|-0.45
|-0.05
|913.95
|681.3
|214023.79
|Tata Steel
|169.7
|2.35
|1.4
|170.7
|104.1
|207201.21
|Jindal Steel & Power
|949.85
|8.0
|0.85
|954.0
|503.0
|96893.07
|Steel Authority Of India
|170.15
|4.7
|2.84
|170.5
|80.5
|70280.89
|Jindal Stainless
|739.5
|5.6
|0.76
|747.9
|270.55
|60892.99
The volume of Tata Steel traded by 10 AM is 86.93% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹169.25, up by 1.14%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
Tata Steel touched a high of 170.7 & a low of 168.85 in the previous trading hour.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|170.48
|Support 1
|168.63
|Resistance 2
|171.52
|Support 2
|167.82
|Resistance 3
|172.33
|Support 3
|166.78
Today, Tata Steel's stock price has increased by 1.94% to reach ₹170.6, in line with the positive movement of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority of India, and Jindal Stainless, are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.5% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|901.6
|11.0
|1.24
|913.95
|681.3
|216776.77
|Tata Steel
|170.6
|3.25
|1.94
|170.7
|104.1
|208300.09
|Jindal Steel & Power
|956.0
|14.15
|1.5
|954.0
|503.0
|97520.42
|Steel Authority Of India
|169.3
|3.85
|2.33
|170.5
|80.5
|69929.79
|Jindal Stainless
|737.0
|3.1
|0.42
|747.9
|270.55
|60687.13
Tata Steel share price is at ₹168.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹165.17 and ₹169.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹165.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.99% and is currently trading at ₹169.00. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have seen a significant gain of 52.55%, reaching ₹169.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.09%
|3 Months
|19.21%
|6 Months
|41.7%
|YTD
|19.88%
|1 Year
|52.55%
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|169.07
|Support 1
|165.17
|Resistance 2
|170.93
|Support 2
|163.13
|Resistance 3
|172.97
|Support 3
|161.27
The trading volume yesterday was 20.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹168.85 & ₹165.1 yesterday to end at ₹164.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
