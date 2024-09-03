Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹154 and closed at ₹152.8. The stock reached a high of ₹154 and dipped to a low of ₹152.15. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹190,632.19 crore. For the 52-week period, the stock's high was ₹184.6 and its low was ₹114.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,775,109 shares for Tata Steel.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|153.79
|Support 1
|152.03
|Resistance 2
|154.72
|Support 2
|151.2
|Resistance 3
|155.55
|Support 3
|150.27
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 10.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1775 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹154 & ₹152.15 yesterday to end at ₹152.85. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.