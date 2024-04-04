Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹164.95 and closed at ₹164.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹166.3 and the low was ₹163. The market capitalization stood at ₹204,230.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹165.5, while the 52-week low was ₹103.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,415,706 shares.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 164.8 with a bid price of 165.2 and an offer price of 165.3. The stock has a bid quantity of 33000 and an offer quantity of 38500. The open interest stands at 241263000, indicating strong market interest in the stock.
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹164.9, with a net change of 1.3 and a percent change of 0.79. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.38%
|3 Months
|16.78%
|6 Months
|30.61%
|YTD
|17.23%
|1 Year
|57.2%
The current price of Tata Steel stock is ₹163.6 with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 3,415,706 shares with a closing price of ₹164.65.
