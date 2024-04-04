Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 04 Apr 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 163.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 164.95 and closed at 164.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 166.3 and the low was 163. The market capitalization stood at 204,230.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 165.5, while the 52-week low was 103.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,415,706 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Tata Steel April futures opened at 165.0 as against previous close of 164.65

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 164.8 with a bid price of 165.2 and an offer price of 165.3. The stock has a bid quantity of 33000 and an offer quantity of 38500. The open interest stands at 241263000, indicating strong market interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹164.9, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹163.6

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 164.9, with a net change of 1.3 and a percent change of 0.79. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.38%
3 Months16.78%
6 Months30.61%
YTD17.23%
1 Year57.2%
04 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.6, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹164.65

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 163.6 with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹164.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 3,415,706 shares with a closing price of 164.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!