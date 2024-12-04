Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 146.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 146.9 and closed slightly lower at 146.4. The stock reached a high of 148.25 and a low of 146.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 182,933.7 crore, Tata Steel's performance is notable, considering its 52-week high of 184.6 and low of 127.8. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,210,952 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 44090 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 1210 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹146.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 148.25 & 146.35 yesterday to end at 146.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

