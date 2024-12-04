Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹146.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹146.4. The stock reached a high of ₹148.25 and a low of ₹146.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹182,933.7 crore, Tata Steel's performance is notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹184.6 and low of ₹127.8. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,210,952 shares.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 1210 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹148.25 & ₹146.35 yesterday to end at ₹146.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.