Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹131.70 and closed at ₹132.95, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹132.40 and a low of ₹127.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹168,053.30 crore, Tata Steel's shares traded a volume of 751,685 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹184.60, while the 52-week low is ₹122.60.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|133.63
|Support 1
|128.93
|Resistance 2
|135.42
|Support 2
|126.02
|Resistance 3
|138.33
|Support 3
|124.23
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹150.0, 13.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 751 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹132.40 & ₹127.80 yesterday to end at ₹131.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.