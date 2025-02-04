Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 132.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.90 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 131.70 and closed at 132.95, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 132.40 and a low of 127.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 168,053.30 crore, Tata Steel's shares traded a volume of 751,685 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 184.60, while the 52-week low is 122.60.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1133.63Support 1128.93
Resistance 2135.42Support 2126.02
Resistance 3138.33Support 3124.23
04 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 13.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8765
    Buy9999
    Hold7789
    Sell1211
    Strong Sell4566
04 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30062 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 751 k.

04 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹132.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 132.40 & 127.80 yesterday to end at 131.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.