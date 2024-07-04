Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel's open price was ₹174.55 and the close price was ₹174.5. The high for the day was ₹176.75 and the low was ₹174.5. The market cap stood at ₹219,941.03 crore. The 52-week high was ₹184.6 and the 52-week low was ₹111.3. The BSE volume was 1,567,263 shares traded.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|177.41
|Support 1
|175.04
|Resistance 2
|178.28
|Support 2
|173.54
|Resistance 3
|179.78
|Support 3
|172.67
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 8.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1567 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹176.75 & ₹174.5 yesterday to end at ₹174.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.