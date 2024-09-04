LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:51 AM IST Trade

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 152.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.