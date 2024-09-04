Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened and closed at ₹152.85, with a high of ₹153.45 and a low of ₹152. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹189,696.8 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel reached a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹114.25, with a trading volume of 708,678 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's share price has dropped by 0.66%, trading at ₹151.1, mirroring the trend of its peers. Companies like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, and Steel Authority of India are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.67% and 0.62%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|923.0
|-8.0
|-0.86
|968.4
|723.15
|224889.16
|Tata Steel
|151.1
|-1.0
|-0.66
|184.6
|114.25
|187363.79
|Jindal Steel & Power
|943.25
|-4.95
|-0.52
|1097.1
|581.9
|96219.81
|Jindal Stainless
|714.65
|-11.6
|-1.6
|848.0
|429.0
|58846.75
|Steel Authority Of India
|130.4
|-1.4
|-1.06
|175.65
|81.85
|53862.05
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with higher open interest in Tata Steel indicates the possibility of a price decline in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of ₹151.62 & second support of ₹151.09 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹150.18. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹150.18 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 1.55%, currently trading at ₹149.75. Over the past year, however, Tata Steel's shares have seen an increase of 15.48%, reaching ₹149.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.65%
|3 Months
|-16.43%
|6 Months
|0.2%
|YTD
|8.99%
|1 Year
|15.48%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|153.06
|Support 1
|151.62
|Resistance 2
|153.97
|Support 2
|151.09
|Resistance 3
|154.5
|Support 3
|150.18
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 11.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 708 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹153.45 & ₹152 yesterday to end at ₹152.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.