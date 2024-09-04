Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 152.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened and closed at 152.85, with a high of 153.45 and a low of 152. The company's market capitalization stood at 189,696.8 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel reached a 52-week high of 184.6 and a low of 114.25, with a trading volume of 708,678 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's share price has dropped by 0.66%, trading at 151.1, mirroring the trend of its peers. Companies like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, and Steel Authority of India are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.67% and 0.62%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel923.0-8.0-0.86968.4723.15224889.16
Tata Steel151.1-1.0-0.66184.6114.25187363.79
Jindal Steel & Power943.25-4.95-0.521097.1581.996219.81
Jindal Stainless714.65-11.6-1.6848.0429.058846.75
Steel Authority Of India130.4-1.4-1.06175.6581.8553862.05
04 Sep 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.23%; Futures open interest increased by 1.12%

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with higher open interest in Tata Steel indicates the possibility of a price decline in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:34 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹150.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹152.1

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of 151.62 & second support of 151.09 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 150.18. If the stock price breaks the final support of 150.18 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

04 Sep 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 1.55%, currently trading at 149.75. Over the past year, however, Tata Steel's shares have seen an increase of 15.48%, reaching 149.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.65%
3 Months-16.43%
6 Months0.2%
YTD8.99%
1 Year15.48%
04 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1153.06Support 1151.62
Resistance 2153.97Support 2151.09
Resistance 3154.5Support 3150.18
04 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 169.0, 11.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8888
    Hold7788
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell5554
04 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43374 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 708 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹152.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 153.45 & 152 yesterday to end at 152.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

