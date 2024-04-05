Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's open price on the last day was ₹165.75, closing at ₹163.6. The stock reached a high of ₹165.95 and a low of ₹161. The market capitalization stands at ₹203,980.91 cr. The 52-week high was ₹166.3, while the low was ₹103.25. The BSE volume traded was 3,505,058 shares.
05 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.01%
|3 Months
|17.81%
|6 Months
|30.46%
|YTD
|17.05%
|1 Year
|55.84%
05 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.4, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹163.6
The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹163.4 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
05 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹163.6 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Steel's BSE volume was 3,505,058 shares with a closing price of ₹163.6.