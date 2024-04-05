Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Tata Steel stock price went down today, 05 Apr 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 163.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's open price on the last day was 165.75, closing at 163.6. The stock reached a high of 165.95 and a low of 161. The market capitalization stands at 203,980.91 cr. The 52-week high was 166.3, while the low was 103.25. The BSE volume traded was 3,505,058 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.01%
3 Months17.81%
6 Months30.46%
YTD17.05%
1 Year55.84%
05 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.4, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹163.6

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 163.4 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹163.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel's BSE volume was 3,505,058 shares with a closing price of 163.6.

