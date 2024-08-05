Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.66%
|3 Months
|-13.31%
|6 Months
|14.07%
|YTD
|13.34%
|1 Year
|33.86%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.37
|Support 1
|154.9
|Resistance 2
|164.52
|Support 2
|151.58
|Resistance 3
|167.84
|Support 3
|148.43
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 7.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|3
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 72 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹162 & ₹154.6 yesterday to end at ₹158.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.