Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -2.97 %. The stock closed at 163.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.66%
3 Months-13.31%
6 Months14.07%
YTD13.34%
1 Year33.86%
05 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.37Support 1154.9
Resistance 2164.52Support 2151.58
Resistance 3167.84Support 3148.43
05 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 7.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8889
    Hold8887
    Sell2332
    Strong Sell5334
05 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 76 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47630 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 72 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

05 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹163.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 162 & 154.6 yesterday to end at 158.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

