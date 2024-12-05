Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹147 and closed slightly lower at ₹146.55. The stock reached a high of ₹147.1 and a low of ₹144 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹182,072.3 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹127.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,398,405 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|147.27
|Support 1
|144.22
|Resistance 2
|148.68
|Support 2
|142.58
|Resistance 3
|150.32
|Support 3
|141.17
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 13.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 1398 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹147.1 & ₹144 yesterday to end at ₹145.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.