Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹132.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹131.90. The stock reached a high of ₹134.35 and matched its low of ₹131.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹164,557.90 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,134,755 shares for the day.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1134 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.35 & ₹131.90 yesterday to end at ₹133.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.