Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 131.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.40 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 132.55 and closed slightly lower at 131.90. The stock reached a high of 134.35 and matched its low of 131.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of 164,557.90 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,134,755 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29739 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1134 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹131.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 134.35 & 131.90 yesterday to end at 133.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

