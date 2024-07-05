Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets Amid Market Turbulence

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹176.9 and closed at ₹176.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹178.15, while the low was ₹175.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹219,816.31 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹184.6 and ₹111.3, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,114,391 shares for Tata Steel on that day.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has dropped by -0.85% and is currently trading at ₹174.75. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have increased by 56.08% to ₹174.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.22%
|3 Months
|0.04%
|6 Months
|31.31%
|YTD
|26.28%
|1 Year
|56.08%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|177.77
|Support 1
|175.4
|Resistance 2
|179.17
|Support 2
|174.43
|Resistance 3
|180.14
|Support 3
|173.03
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 8.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45709 k
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1114 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹176.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹178.15 & ₹175.85 yesterday to end at ₹176.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend