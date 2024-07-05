Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets Amid Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 176.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 176.9 and closed at 176.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 178.15, while the low was 175.85. The market capitalization stands at 219,816.31 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 184.6 and 111.3, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,114,391 shares for Tata Steel on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹174.4, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹176.25

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of 175.4 & second support of 174.43 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 173.03. If the stock price breaks the final support of 173.03 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

05 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has dropped by -0.85% and is currently trading at 174.75. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have increased by 56.08% to 174.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.22%
3 Months0.04%
6 Months31.31%
YTD26.28%
1 Year56.08%
05 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1177.77Support 1175.4
Resistance 2179.17Support 2174.43
Resistance 3180.14Support 3173.03
05 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 8.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy9889
    Hold8886
    Sell3223
    Strong Sell3443
05 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45709 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1114 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹176.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 178.15 & 175.85 yesterday to end at 176.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.