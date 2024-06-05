Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹162.4 and closed at ₹158.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹164.5 and the low was ₹159. The market capitalization stands at ₹204,979.59 crore with a 52-week high of ₹178 and a 52-week low of ₹107.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,805,593 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -56.40% lower than yesterday
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 1 PM is down by 56.40% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹166.25, a decrease of 4.69%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reached a peak of 166.0 and a low of 162.7 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance at 164.87 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.83
|Support 1
|163.53
|Resistance 2
|168.07
|Support 2
|161.47
|Resistance 3
|170.13
|Support 3
|160.23
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.27%; Futures open interest increased by 50.29%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹159 and a high of ₹164.8 on the current day.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -35.72% lower than yesterday
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 12 AM is 35.72% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹163.1, a decrease of 2.71%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|171.30
|10 Days
|170.52
|20 Days
|167.78
|50 Days
|161.53
|100 Days
|150.54
|300 Days
|138.40
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹158.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹164.5 & ₹159 yesterday to end at ₹158.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.