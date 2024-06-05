Explore
Wed Jun 05 2024 13:46:08
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jun 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 3.4 %. The stock closed at 158.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 162.4 and closed at 158.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 164.5 and the low was 159. The market capitalization stands at 204,979.59 crore with a 52-week high of 178 and a 52-week low of 107.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,805,593 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 01:45:50 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -56.40% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 1 PM is down by 56.40% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 166.25, a decrease of 4.69%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

05 Jun 2024, 01:39:10 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reached a peak of 166.0 and a low of 162.7 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance at 164.87 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.83Support 1163.53
Resistance 2168.07Support 2161.47
Resistance 3170.13Support 3160.23
05 Jun 2024, 01:10:38 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.27%; Futures open interest increased by 50.29%

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

05 Jun 2024, 01:08:07 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of 159 and a high of 164.8 on the current day.

05 Jun 2024, 12:48:29 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -35.72% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 12 AM is 35.72% lower than yesterday, with the price at 163.1, a decrease of 2.71%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

05 Jun 2024, 12:33:34 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
05 Jun 2024, 12:20:34 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

05 Jun 2024, 12:20:03 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days171.30
10 Days170.52
20 Days167.78
50 Days161.53
100 Days150.54
300 Days138.40
05 Jun 2024, 12:10:03 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹158.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 164.5 & 159 yesterday to end at 158.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

