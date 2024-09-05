Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹149.75 and closed at ₹152.10, reaching a high of ₹152.15 and a low of ₹149.25. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹188,699.05 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹114.25. BSE trading volume for Tata Steel was 1,777,113 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 11.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1777 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹152.15 & ₹149.25 yesterday to end at ₹151.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend