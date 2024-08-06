Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -5.31 %. The stock closed at 158.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 155, closed at 158.2, with a high of 155 and low of 149. The market capitalization was 186,828.28 crore. The 52-week high was 184.6, and the 52-week low was 114.25. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 4,720,926 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 107 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 50979 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 111.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 102 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹158.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 155 & 149 yesterday to end at 149.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

