Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹155, closed at ₹158.2, with a high of ₹155 and low of ₹149. The market capitalization was ₹186,828.28 crore. The 52-week high was ₹184.6, and the 52-week low was ₹114.25. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 4,720,926 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 111.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 102 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹155 & ₹149 yesterday to end at ₹149.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.