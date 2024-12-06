Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Positive Trading Gains Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 147.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 146.5 and closed at 145.8, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 147.9 and a low of 144.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of 182,072.3 crore, Tata Steel is trading significantly below its 52-week high of 184.6 and above its 52-week low of 127.8. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,209,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹147.5, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹147.1

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 147.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 145.4 and 148.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 145.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 148.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The price of Tata Steel shares has decreased by 0.14%, currently trading at 146.90. Over the past year, Tata Steel's share price has increased by 11.54%, reaching 146.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.57%
3 Months-2.55%
6 Months-14.52%
YTD5.35%
1 Year11.54%
06 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1148.48Support 1145.4
Resistance 2149.72Support 2143.56
Resistance 3151.56Support 3142.32
06 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 12.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy9998
    Hold8897
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
06 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 44317 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1209 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹145.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 147.9 & 144.8 yesterday to end at 147.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

