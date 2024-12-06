Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Positive Trading Gains Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹146.5 and closed at ₹145.8, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹147.9 and a low of ₹144.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹182,072.3 crore, Tata Steel is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹184.6 and above its 52-week low of ₹127.8. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,209,830 shares.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹147.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹145.4 and ₹148.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹145.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 148.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The price of Tata Steel shares has decreased by 0.14%, currently trading at ₹146.90. Over the past year, Tata Steel's share price has increased by 11.54%, reaching ₹146.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.57%
|3 Months
|-2.55%
|6 Months
|-14.52%
|YTD
|5.35%
|1 Year
|11.54%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.48
|Support 1
|145.4
|Resistance 2
|149.72
|Support 2
|143.56
|Resistance 3
|151.56
|Support 3
|142.32
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 12.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1209 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹147.9 & ₹144.8 yesterday to end at ₹147.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.